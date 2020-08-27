Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Phoenix woman
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for an 81-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her apartment near Scottsdale and Bell Roads on Aug. 25.
Family members say Jane Sebille has a condition that makes her seem confused and that they are concerned for her safety.
Sebille was last seen wearing a dark shirt, cut-off sweatpants and a walks with a cane. She is 5'2", 170 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or their after-hours phone line at 602-262-6141.