Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Phoenix woman

By FOX 10 Staff
Missing Persons
Jane Sebille

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for an 81-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her apartment near Scottsdale and Bell Roads on Aug. 25.

Family members say Jane Sebille has a condition that makes her seem confused and that they are concerned for her safety.

Sebille was last seen wearing a dark shirt, cut-off sweatpants and a walks with a cane. She is 5'2", 170 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or their after-hours phone line at 602-262-6141.

