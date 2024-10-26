Skeletal remains found in a backyard freezer in Tempe, 51-year-old man arrested

article

The Brief Tempe Police discovered human remains in a backyard freezer of a 51-year-old man named Joseph Hill Jr. Hill Jr. has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges in relation to the findings. Additional charges have not been ruled out.



Skeletal remains of a person were found inside a freezer in a home in Tempe, according to a release Tempe Police.

A 51-year-old man named Joseph Hill Jr. was arrested for concealing a body (felony) and failure to report a death (misdemeanor).

According to the release, detectives received a tip that Hill had a dead body in the backyard freezer of his home in Tempe.

"Officers contacted Hill that day, but he refused to allow officers to look inside the freezer. Hill had noted that his father had passed away four years ago," police wrote.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant, returned to the home and found the skeletal remains.

Investigators were not able to determine the identity of the body parts.

Additional charges have not been ruled out by police.