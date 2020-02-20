Skeletal remains of missing Tucson woman found, sheriffs say

article

Authorities say skeletal remains found in the Tucson desert are of a woman who went missing last year.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the remains were found in the Picture Rocks area on January 12 and have been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Galloway.

The manner of death has not been determined.

Galloway was last seen on March 21, 2019.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to dial 911. You can also send an anonymous tip to 88CRIME.org.