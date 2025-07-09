Sky Harbor Airport A/C maintenance results in long lines at security checkpoints
PHOENIX - Maintenance on an air conditioning unit inside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday morning resulted in long wait times at security checkpoints for travelers.
What we know:
Sky Harbor officials say the planned maintenance involved deactivating an A/C unit that went over schedule, pushing temperatures into the mid-80s in some areas of the terminal.
The maintenance work was completed at about 5 a.m. However, there were rolling closures at checkpoints to give Transportation Safety Administration workers some relief from the heat.
Dig deeper:
According to Sky Harbor's website, wait times at Checkpoint A were at least 40 minutes, 25 minutes at Checkpoint C and 16 minutes at Checkpoint D.
Maintenance on an air conditioning unit inside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday morning resulted in long wait times at security checkpoints for travelers. (KSAZ-TV)
What you can do:
Flights have not been impacted, but if you're heading to the airport, you may want to leave early to give yourself more time to get through security.