Sky Harbor Airport A/C maintenance results in long lines at security checkpoints

By
Updated  July 9, 2025 8:19am MST
Travel
FOX 10 Phoenix
A/C trouble at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

A/C trouble at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Maintenance on an air conditioning unit inside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday morning resulted in long wait times at security checkpoints for travelers.

The Brief

    • Maintenance on an A/C unit inside Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday resulted in long lines at security checkpoints.
    • During the A/C work, temps inside some parts of the terminal rose to the mid-80s.
    • Officials say no flights were impacted.

What we know:

Sky Harbor officials say the planned maintenance involved deactivating an A/C unit that went over schedule, pushing temperatures into the mid-80s in some areas of the terminal.

The maintenance work was completed at about 5 a.m. However, there were rolling closures at checkpoints to give Transportation Safety Administration workers some relief from the heat.

Dig deeper:

According to Sky Harbor's website, wait times at Checkpoint A were at least 40 minutes, 25 minutes at Checkpoint C and 16 minutes at Checkpoint D.

Maintenance on an air conditioning unit inside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday morning resulted in long wait times at security checkpoints for travelers. (KSAZ-TV)

What you can do:

Flights have not been impacted, but if you're heading to the airport, you may want to leave early to give yourself more time to get through security. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from statements from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport officials.

