Sky Harbor delays worsen as government shutdown enters 40th day

The government shutdown has entered its 40th day, with the impacts expanding daily, especially at the nation's airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the reduction to help combat the shortage of air traffic controllers who are going without pay due to the shutdown.

Local perspective:

The attitude at Sky Harbor on Nov. 9 is hope for the best, but expect the worst. A fair amount of travelers whose flights have not been affected, but they were all knocking on wood.

The other side:

For other travelers, it’s been a scramble to rebook canceled flights and wait out delays.

People are traveling for all kinds of life events, from weddings to funerals, and they’re having varying levels of success in reaching their destination on time.

By the numbers:

FlightAware said Sky Harbor is seeing around 365 delays on Sunday and 113 cancellations.

Those are higher numbers than Saturday, where Southwest led in delays with 58, closely followed by American with 55. SkyWest travelers saw the most cancellations Saturday, with 16 canceled flights, while Southwest saw 11.

Southwest and American Airlines fliers are still feeling the most pain, with SkyWest, Delta, Frontier, and United travelers also seeing some impacts.

What they're saying:

While travelers said they know this is all out of their control, they said the government needs to get a handle on it.

"I just think it's getting to the point where, I mean, it's when it starts to really impact you and you start to see kind of the reasons for the delay," said Sky Harbor traveler Michael Olson. "I mean, I actually have to respect what the FAA is doing with the slow-down and just the safety from a safety perspective with the limited air traffic controllers. But I mean, it's just, I don't think [it's] fair to the general public what's going on, you know, with this negotiation in our government right now. I mean, I think there's people on both sides of the aisle that are now, you know, they have to do what's best for the public. And right now, I mean, with something as simple as just flying and getting from city to city, you know, it's making it very difficult."

What's next:

Sky Harbor is currently dealing with a 4% reduction in flights, but the FAA is bumping that up to 6% on Tuesday, Nov. 11 if the shutdown continues.