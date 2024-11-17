Small plane crash leaves 2 people with minor injuries in Yavapai County
article
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A small plane crashed just east of Interstate 17 near Cordes Lakes on Sunday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriffs' Office received a call from the passenger of a Cessna that landed about 9 miles off I-7 near Bloody Basin Road.
(Photo courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriffs Office)
The pilot and the passenger were transported to a Phoenix-area hospital via helicopter in stable condition after first responders discovered the two halfway down a canyon in the area.
The pilot sustained minor injuries, but both are believed to be in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.