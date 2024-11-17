Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crash leaves 2 people with minor injuries in Yavapai County

Published  November 17, 2024 4:29pm MST
Yavapai County
(Photo courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriffs Office)

The Brief

    • A small plane crashed in Yavapai County early on Nov. 17.
    • The pilot and passenger are both in stable condition after being airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A small plane crashed just east of Interstate 17 near Cordes Lakes on Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriffs' Office received a call from the passenger of a Cessna that landed about 9 miles off I-7 near Bloody Basin Road.

(Photo courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriffs Office)

The pilot and the passenger were transported to a Phoenix-area hospital via helicopter in stable condition after first responders discovered the two halfway down a canyon in the area.

The pilot sustained minor injuries, but both are believed to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

