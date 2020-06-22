Social distancing measures to be implemented at polling stations during August primary in Maricopa County

With election season fast approaching, Maricopa County is figuring out new ways to accommodate voters amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, county election officials announcing changes they will be making for the august primary.

"It is critical Maricopa County provide voters with safe and secure August primary election," said Scott Jarrett, Director of Elections for Maricopa County. "We want to make sure voters know their options and choose what is best for them."

Officials here want to ensure social distancing at the polls. They will be leasing retail spaces and hosting locations in convention centers. They say most of those locations will be more than 2,000 square feet, allowing for space between booths.

On top of that, they will also be providing early access to voting by opening voting centers on July 8, 27 days before Election Day.

"To expand voter access -- and it's detailed in the board's Election Day Emergency Plan -- voters will have the option to vote at any polling location for the August primary. Voters will no longer be required to vote at their one assigned precinct," said Jarrett.Spocial