Expand / Collapse search

Social Security numbers hack; father remembered after deadly police shooting: this week's top stories

By
Published  August 18, 2024 4:00pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman accused of theft; shooting kills father | Crime Files

In this Crime Files segment, we're looking at the report of a Mesa father who was detained after calling 911 for help when his daughter was kidnapped. We're also looking back at a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix Police and what his family is saying about his life.

From a Mesa father speaking out about being detained after calling 911 to report his daughter was kidnapped, to a hack that might've compromised every American's social security numbers, here are this week's top stories.

1. Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack

Featured

Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack
article

Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack

Hackers claimed to have stolen more than 2 billion records containing sensitive information including Social Security numbers, with some data reportedly leaked online.

2. Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Featured

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report
article

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

An Alaska Airlines flight operated by SkyWest was forced to make a sudden diversion from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Salt Lake City after the pilot said he was not certified to land the plane, reports said.

3. Perseid meteor shower peaks. Will you be able to see the best meteor shower of 2024?

Featured

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. Will you be able to see the best meteor shower of 2024?
article

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. Will you be able to see the best meteor shower of 2024?

The Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday night, and this year, stargazers should be excited.

4. Man shot, killed by Phoenix Police was working to turn his life around: ‘Protector and provider’

Featured

Man shot, killed by Phoenix Police was working to turn his life around: 'Protector and provider'
article

Man shot, killed by Phoenix Police was working to turn his life around: 'Protector and provider'

A candlelight memorial was held on Sunday night for a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix Police early Saturday morning. That man is Imani Jackson, 46, and he's being praised by loved ones as a "protector" and "provider."

5. AZ woman accused of stealing from Scottsdale school group had warrant out of Yuma County

Featured

AZ woman accused of stealing from Scottsdale school group had warrant out of Yuma County | Crime Files
article

AZ woman accused of stealing from Scottsdale school group had warrant out of Yuma County | Crime Files

We are learning more about a woman who detectives say stole from the bank accounts of a parent-teacher group that is linked with a middle school in Scottsdale.

6. Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police

Featured

Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police
article

Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police

A prisoner from Eyman State Prison Complex in Florence, AZ briefly escaped early on Saturday morning before officers found and detained him within an hour.

7. 2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Featured

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know
article

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Social Security recipients are expected to see an increase in their monthly benefits next year and here’s what you need to know.

8. Missing Arizona woman found more than 24 hours after she went hiking: sheriff

Featured

Missing Arizona woman found more than 24 hours after she went hiking: sheriff
article

Missing Arizona woman found more than 24 hours after she went hiking: sheriff

A 60-year-old woman is safe more than 24 hours after getting injured while hiking on a trail east of Mesa.

9. Mesa father speaks out about being handcuffed after calling 911 to report his missing child

Featured

Mesa father speaks out about being handcuffed after calling 911 to report his missing child
article

Mesa father speaks out about being handcuffed after calling 911 to report his missing child

A Mesa father is speaking out about being handcuffed after he called 911 to report that his ex kidnapped one of his kids. "I'm nervous. I don't know where my kid is at. I don't know the situation and I'm in a frantic place."

10. Toddlers seen on Texas freeway after crash caused Jeep to roll over

Featured

Toddlers seen on Texas freeway after crash caused Jeep to roll over
article

Toddlers seen on Texas freeway after crash caused Jeep to roll over

Two toddlers were seen in the middle of I-10 East after a crash caused a Jeep to flip over multiple times.