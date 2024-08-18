Social Security numbers hack; father remembered after deadly police shooting: this week's top stories

From a Mesa father speaking out about being detained after calling 911 to report his daughter was kidnapped, to a hack that might've compromised every American's social security numbers, here are this week's top stories.

1. Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack

Featured article

2. Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Featured article

3. Perseid meteor shower peaks. Will you be able to see the best meteor shower of 2024?

Featured article

4. Man shot, killed by Phoenix Police was working to turn his life around: ‘Protector and provider’

Featured article

5. AZ woman accused of stealing from Scottsdale school group had warrant out of Yuma County

Featured article

6. Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police

Featured article

7. 2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Featured article

8. Missing Arizona woman found more than 24 hours after she went hiking: sheriff

Featured article

9. Mesa father speaks out about being handcuffed after calling 911 to report his missing child

Featured article

10. Toddlers seen on Texas freeway after crash caused Jeep to roll over