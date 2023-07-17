Expand / Collapse search
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage

By Tracy Wright
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
f27eb659- article

FILE - Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dinner at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement shared with Page Six. 

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014.

SOFIA VERGARA GETS CHEEKY IN THONG BIKINI AHEAD OF 51ST BIRTHDAY

Manganiello recently wished Vergara a happy birthday with a shout-out on Instagram.

Read more on FOX News. 