Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement shared with Page Six.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014.

Manganiello recently wished Vergara a happy birthday with a shout-out on Instagram.

