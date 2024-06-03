Some San Tan Valley residents ramp up efforts to incorporate

Thousands of San Tan Valley residents are once again trying to pull together a grassroots effort to incorporate, but ultimately, they will have to get their neighbors on board.

Some people argue San Tan Valley is ignored and forgotten about.

It has 100,000 residents and is growing more each year, so they say it’s time the community incorporates and focuses on improving its infrastructure.

"We got to get the roads under control because the traffic here is a nightmare when you're trying to leave here in the evening," a resident said.

From dangerous, deteriorating roads, to the lack of zoning and public services, residents are calling for change.

A portion of the San Tan Valley population wants to incorporate to address what they say are complex issues preventing their community from properly managing its newfound growth.

"This is an opportunity for us to enjoy what other communities have. Other communities have representatives like a mayor and a council," said Tyler Hudgins, chairman of STV Inc.

San Tan Valley is currently managed by Pinal County, which means they're paying taxes without the return of full representation.

The residents who oppose San Tan Valley becoming its own city have slowed the multiple efforts to incorporate, fearing a higher tax burden.

"We're good. We like it this way," a resident said.

Another resident said, "We don't need stuff like that. We need to stay small, stay nice and stay local."

Staying local isn't always an option for people who have to shop and dine in more developed neighboring communities like Queen Creek, sending more than $50 million in sales tax revenue out of San Tan Valley.

"Getting those tax dollars back here would really benefit San Tan," a resident remarked.

The nonprofit San Tan Valley Inc. is working with the county and state land department to entitle open and available land that could be zoned in a way that would be beneficial to homeowners and stakeholders in the area.

Hudgins says they have the support of Queen Creek and a majority of residents, but that will have to be determined by a vote, with the goal of getting incorporation on the ballot by August 2025.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, the public is invited to a townhall on June 13. More information can be found by clicking here.