Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Kids around the valley are invited to dive into the world of hip hop.

Starting next week, the School of HipHop will be hosting a camp aimed at educating and preparing them for a very special performance.

"We feel like we're gonna find the next Miles Davis. We're gonna find the next Jay-Z, and we know they're out there. Somebody just didn't give them their instrument yet," said Camille Sledge with the School of HipHop PHX.

For the fourth year in a row, the School of HipHop will be holding a week-long camp for kids ages 10-to-19-years-old. It's all held at a place called "The Nash" near 1st Street and Roosevelt, where kids will be learning about all the elements of Hip-Hop.

"We're gonna do some dance in here. We're gonna do some DJ scratching. We're gonna do some graffiti art, some fashion, and we're gonna talk about all the different creative," said Sledge.

Sledge says it's about inspiring the kids of their community through the arts.

"We want to activate our community," said Sledge. "We want the kids to know that they have mentors here."

"And help me. Not just my musical talents, but all my other talents that I didn't even know that I had," said one participant, identified only as "Selah".

Leading up to the end of camp, the kids will be prepping for a music showcase at the Crescent Ballroom, set to take place on Saturday, August 3, followed by a performance by Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra.

"The kids are gonna write their original music. And then we advertise it and put it on like a really big show, so they'll be definitely a huge night at Crescent," said Sledge.

"It's just so amazing. I love performing in big crowds. Sometimes it's nerve-racking when you first go on stage, but when you get there and you start singing or dancing, whatever your talent is, you just feel so free that you can do anything now, 'cause you performed in front of a massive amount of people," said Selah.

Registration is $35 per student, and $5 per additional sibling of the same family. Lunch will be provided.

