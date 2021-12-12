Expand / Collapse search
South African president tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

By Andrew Meldrum
Published 
Updated 8:21PM
News
Associated Press
SAFRICA-POLITICS-PARLIAMENT-PRESIDENT article

South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa holds up his right hand as he is sworn into office after being elected by the Members of Parliament at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 15, 2018. - South African lawmakers elected wealthy former bu

Expand

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said.

Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced.

He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

RELATED: South African doctor says omicron variant symptoms ‘unusual but mild’

Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated. The statement didn’t say whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.

WHO explains new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa

The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Technical Lead urged people to take steps to reduce transmission and get vaccinated on Thursday, November 25, following the discovery of a new variant of the virus in South Africa. (Credit: WHO via Storyful)

Last week, Ramaphosa visited four West African countries. He and all members of his delegation were tested for COVID-19 in each of the countries during the trip. Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa. Throughout the rest of the trip, Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative. Ramaphosa returned from Senegal on Dec. 8

Ramaphosa said his own infection serves as a caution to all people in South Africa to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure, the statement said. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, it said.

People in South Africa who have had contact with Ramaphosa on Sunday are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested, it said.

RELATED: Omicron variant: South Africa may offer glimpse into the future

South Africa is currently battling a rapid resurgence driven by the omicron variant, health officials say.

The country recorded more than 18,000 new confirmed cases Sunday night. More than 70% of the cases are estimated to be from omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.

After a period of low transmission of about 200 new cases per day in early November, South Africa COVID-19 cases began rising dramatically. On Nov. 25, scientists in southern Africa confirmed the omicron variant, which has more than 50 mutations. Omicron appears to be highly transmissible and has quickly become dominant in the country. So far, the majority of cases have been relatively mild and the percentage of severe cases needing oxygen have been low, say doctors.