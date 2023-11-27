South Phoenix house party shooting leaves man dead; no arrests made

A weekend shooting at a house party in south Phoenix left one man dead, police said.

The shooting happened near 7th and Southern Avenues just before 1:15 a.m. on Nov 26. When officers got to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.

Phoenix Police says officers saw a vehicle speeding from the scene. They were able to stop the vehicle and detained multiple people.

"Officers were later directed to a home that hosted a large house party," police said. "Officers were told the suspects involved in the shooting were at the party just prior to the shooting."

Investigators say multiple homes and vehicles were also hit by gunfire during the shooting.

No arrests have been made this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Where the shooting happened