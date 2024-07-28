South Phoenix shooting ends deadly; police are investigating

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before noon near 5th Avenue and Pima Street on July 28.

Officers found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound who died on the scene.

Investigators spoke with a woman who had information about the shooting, and tracked down a man nearby believed to be connected to the crime.

There's no word on a motive, or if any arrests have been made.

Map of where the shooting happened: