South Phoenix shooting: Man killed, suspect arrested

article

The Brief Antonio Lopez Jr. is accused of killing 38-year-old Orlando Archuletta near 24th Street and Baseline Road. Lopez Jr. was booked into jail for second-degree murder, police said. The motive for the shooting is unknown.



A shooting on Monday in south Phoenix left one man dead and another man in jail.

What we know:

Just before 1:30 p.m. on April 14, Phoenix Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

"Information was provided that an adult male pushing a shopping cart had been shot by another man who had ran west behind the business complex," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

Once at the scene, officers found 38-year-old Orlando Archuletta with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect in the shooting, 48-year-old Antonio Lopez Jr. was taken into custody after he was found hiding behind a dumpster, police said.

"Evidence linking Lopez to the shooting was found in his possession," Sgt. Fernandez said.

Lopez Jr. was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of murder and drug charges.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened