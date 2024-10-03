South Phoenix shooting sends 2 to the hospital: PD

The Brief Two sent to the hospital following a shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 40th Street and Baseline Road. Police say the shooting scene is known to them.



Police are at the scene of a shooting in South Phoenix that sent two men to the hospital

The incident is unfolding in the area of 40th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, and according to police, the two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the home where the shooting reportedly happened is known to them, and that a shooting happened there a month ago as well. As for the suspect, they are reportedly at large.

While there are schools in the area, police say there are no lockdowns in place.