1 injured, 7 arrested after shootout at Southlake Mall, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Breaking News

1 injured, 7 arrested after shootout at Southlake Mall, police say

By Eric Perry and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

MORROW, Ga. - A large group fighting outside of a metro Atlanta area mall led to gunfire on Thursday afternoon, police said. One man was injured in the shootout.

The Morrow Police Department said more than 20 shots were fired outside Southlake Mall leading to one person being injured. The victim was only identified by police as being a 28-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the inner thigh, police said. The man is expected to recover.

Three bystanders were treated for anxiety attacks following the shooting, police said.

Morrow Police Detective Sgt. W.E. Skelton said an argument started in the mall which spilled outside and led to shots being fired.

"We believe there may have been a verbal altercation inside the mall that migrated to the exterior of the mall and then there were multiple groups of shooters firing back and forth," Sgt. Skelton said.

"Like 15 younger kids, they just started running, like I guess they were meeting up at the mall to come shot or come fight," said Nelida Smith. "One of them just starting shooting inside the mall and the whole mall just started to disperse. We started running back into the store to get to safety."

FOX-5-News-4pm-to-6pm-Aircheck2021_06_10-WAGAME002_15.59.52.29-e1623355906909.jpg

SKYFOX 5 over Southlake Mall in Morrow the afternoon of June 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

The call came in as shots being fired and not an active shooter, police said.

Officers took seven people in custody following the incident, police said. Their names and charges have not been released.

"This is not a frequent occurrence in the city of Morrow, but we were able to get here quickly to control the situation, that's how we ended up with so many people detained," Sgt. Skelton said.

c5a95d09-FOX-5-News-4pm-to-6pm-Aircheck2021_06_10-WAGAME002_16.00.01.19-e1623355934332.jpg

SKYFOX 5 over Southlake Mall in Morrow the afternoon of June 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the mall around 3:30 p.m. saw a white vehicle with a broken-out back windshield in the lot.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the shootout. Police spent the afternoon locating the owners.

b89006d2-FOX-5-News-4pm-to-6pm-Aircheck2021_06_10-WAGAME002_16.00.19.12-e1623355963265.jpg

SKYFOX 5 over Southlake Mall in Morrow the afternoon of June 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

Morrow is located about 12 miles south-southeast of Atlanta.

366dfbc8-FOX-5-News-4pm-to-6pm-Aircheck2021_06_10-WAGAME002_16.00.09.29-e1623355876934.jpg

SKYFOX 5 over Southlake Mall in Morrow the afternoon of June 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.