Russian lab tech dies from suspected plague exposure; indictment in Mesa shooting | Nightly Roundup

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From a Russian lab tech dying from a suspected plague exposure, to the indictment of a special agent in a deadly Mesa shooting of a mother, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted in deadly shooting
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Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say a man who was indicted for negligent homicide following a woman's shooting death in Mesa is still working for the office.
2. Pneumonic plague fears mount as lab worker dies in Siberia
3. License plate reader leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run
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A child was killed after a driver struck two boys with a vehicle in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.
4. Ex-American Idol singer Caleb Flynn sentenced for murder
5. One person killed on Loop 202 in Chandler
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A deadly crash along a portion of Loop 202 in Chandler has resulted in traffic delays as crews closed a portion of the freeway.