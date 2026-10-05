Russian lab tech dies from suspected plague exposure; indictment in Mesa shooting | Nightly Roundup

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From a Russian lab tech dying from a suspected plague exposure, to the indictment of a special agent in a deadly Mesa shooting of a mother, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted in deadly shooting

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2. Pneumonic plague fears mount as lab worker dies in Siberia

3. License plate reader leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run

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4. Ex-American Idol singer Caleb Flynn sentenced for murder

5. One person killed on Loop 202 in Chandler