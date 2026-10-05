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Russian lab tech dies from suspected plague exposure; indictment in Mesa shooting | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 5, 2026 6:52 PM MST
Published October 5, 2026 6:52 PM MST
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From a Russian lab tech dying from a suspected plague exposure, to the indictment of a special agent in a deadly Mesa shooting of a mother, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted in deadly shooting

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Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted over Mesa neighborhood shooting that left woman dead
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Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted over Mesa neighborhood shooting that left woman dead

Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say a man who was indicted for negligent homicide following a woman's shooting death in Mesa is still working for the office.

2. Pneumonic plague fears mount as lab worker dies in Siberia

3. License plate reader leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run

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License plate reader leads to arrest after 2 boys hit, 1 killed in hit-and-run
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License plate reader leads to arrest after 2 boys hit, 1 killed in hit-and-run

A child was killed after a driver struck two boys with a vehicle in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

4. Ex-American Idol singer Caleb Flynn sentenced for murder

5. One person killed on Loop 202 in Chandler

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1 dead following multi-car crash along Loop 202: DPS
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1 dead following multi-car crash along Loop 202: DPS

A deadly crash along a portion of Loop 202 in Chandler has resulted in traffic delays as crews closed a portion of the freeway.

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