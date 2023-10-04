Speed likely a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead: police

Police say speed is possibly a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and several other people hurt.

According to police, the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 3 near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found multiple people hurt and three vehicles involved, including one that had rolled over.

The three men driving the cars were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Bibiana Mendoza, a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle that Mendoza was riding in was heading eastbound on Thomas Road near 69th Avenue when it crashed into one of the cars that was turning. Another vehicle then crashed into Mendoza's car, causing it to roll over.

"Impairment is not believed to be a factor however speed is likely to be a factor in the collision," said Sgt. Rob Scherer. "Specifics on this collision will be determined through the accident reconstruction portion of the ongoing investigation."

No further details were released.

