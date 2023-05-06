SR 87 crash in Chandler leaves 8 injured, shuts down highway
CHANDLER, Ariz. - State Route 87 has been shut down in Chandler after a crash that sent eight people to the hospital, including several children.
A pick-up truck carrying six people hit a sedan carrying two other passengers near Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say their injuries range from serious to life-threatening. It's unknown how many children were hurt.
Northbound SR 87 traffic is being detoured at Hunt Highway.
There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.
Where the crash happened: