SR 87 crash in Chandler leaves 8 injured, shuts down highway

State Route 87 has been shut down in Chandler after a crash that sent eight people to the hospital, including several children.

A pick-up truck carrying six people hit a sedan carrying two other passengers near Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say their injuries range from serious to life-threatening. It's unknown how many children were hurt.

Northbound SR 87 traffic is being detoured at Hunt Highway.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

