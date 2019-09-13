SRP: Power restored to over 1,000 customers in parts of the East Valley

article

Officials with SRP say an estimated 1,031 customers in parts of the East Valley were without power Friday afternoon.

According to SRP's outage map, the area affected stretches from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to Hartford Street, located west of Arizona Avenue, and from Warner Road to W. Galveston Street, which is located north of Chandler Boulevard.

Officials are investigating the cause of the outage. Power has since been restored.