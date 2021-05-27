Florida teen Aiden Fucci to be charged as adult in death of Tristyn Bailey, court documents reveal

The Florida boy accused of murdering a Jacksonville-area girl earlier this month will be charged as an adult, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Aiden Sean Fucci, 14, is being held at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Volusia County. Deputies said he killed his classmate, Tristyn Bailey, 13.

Fucci was arrested on May 10, charged with second-degree murder. New court filings by the State Attorney's Office in St. Johns County reveal that prosecutors have requested Fucci be transferred to adult court on an amended charge of premeditated first-degree murder following an indictment by a grand jury.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza made the announcement during a news conference late Thursday afternoon.

"It was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we could make," Larizza said.

Bailey was last seen early May 9 at the community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville. Officials say Bailey's parents reported her missing later that morning, and a neighbor found her body in a heavily wooded area that evening.

A medical examiner said that Bailey was stabbed to death.

According to investigators, Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

