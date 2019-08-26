State, County health officials reveal additional sites for potential measles exposure

article

State and Maricopa County health officials have released new information on potential exposure to measles for people who visited certain places in the Valley.

On Friday, health officials announced that a teenage international traveler to Arizona tested positive for measles, and may have exposed others. On Monday, officials laid out a timeline on where the teen visited from August 9 to August 11.

August 9

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, whole day

August 10

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, whole day

Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gila River Arena in Glendale, for the World Hip Hop International Dance Championships, 6:30 p.m.

August 11

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, until 7:00 p.m.

Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Includes the 1:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. showings of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

Terminal 2 of Sky Harbor Airport, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There is no ongoing risk of measles at the aforementioned locations at this time, according to health officials. Officials also say people at any of the locations during the listed dates and times should monitor for symptoms. People who develop symptoms, such as fever or an unexplained rash, should stay home and contact a health care provider over the phone, and let the provider know that they may have been exposed to measles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, and symptoms can include high fever that can spike to over 104°F, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. The rash appears three to five days after the first symptoms.

