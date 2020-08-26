Expand / Collapse search
Statue in Phoenix's Garfield neighborhood finally masked up

By
Published 
Good News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Statue in Garfield neighborhood gets special treatment amid coronavirus pandemic

With some help from Phoenix Fire and a neighborhood maskmaker, a statue is getting a face covering that fits.

PHOENIX - For one mask maker near Downtown Phoenix, she has helped make and distribute over 500 face coverings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with some help from the Phoenix Fire Department, Gabriela Saavedra is able to get a face covering to her biggest client yet.

"It’s a symbol of our community," said Saavedra, who lives in Phoenix's Garfield neighborhood.

One neighbor in the Garfield Neighborhood, however, has remained maskless. Namely, the Phoenix on the Garfield Rising statue outside of Garfield Elementary School.

"We thought it would be cool to put a mask on the bird,' said Saavedra.

Saavedra has never made a mask that big, and the fire department never had a call quite like this. After a small fashion emergency, the Garfield Rising statue was finally masked up.

"I think it looks good," said Saavedra. "I think it says look out for your neighbors."