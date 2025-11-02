Stepson accused of shooting, killing stepfather inside Phoenix apartment

The Brief A 34-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his 58-year-old stepfather in a Phoenix apartment following a verbal altercation. The incident occurred near 37th Street and McDowell Road; the suspect returned to the scene and turned himself in to police. Gibson was booked on murder charges, though the specific charges he faces have not yet been disclosed by authorities.



A 34-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather inside an apartment on Saturday.

What we know:

Phoenix police responded to the area of 37th Street and McDowell Road regarding a shooting.

Officers found 58-year-old William Baumgardner with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Bradley Gibson, was found to be the stepson of Baumgardner. Officers said the two got into a verbal altercation. When the stepfather reportedly confronted Gibson, the suspect shot him before fleeing the scene.

Gibson later returned to the apartment to turn himself in.

Phoenix police said Gibson was taken to the hospital for evaluation of an unrelated medical issue. Once he was released, he was taken in for questioning and booked on murder charges.

What we don't know:

The specific charges Gibson faces were not disclosed.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.