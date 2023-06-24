Expand / Collapse search

Stolen car driver slams into a Glendale home, PD says

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 7:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The driver of a stolen car crashed into the front of a Glendale home on Saturday, police said.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. on June 24 when police say they saw a car that was stolen near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue. They tried to stop the driver a few blocks away, but they didn't stop and reportedly ran a red light.

Police say they stopped pursuing the suspect around 63rd Avenue, but saw the driver turn onto 59th Avenue.

Not long after that, the suspect crashed into a home near 59th and Maryland avenues.

"The driver of the vehicle was located within the backyard of the residence and taken into custody. The occupants of the residence as well as the suspect were not injured," police said.

No more information is available

