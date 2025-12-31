'Stop the car': Woman captures 'terrifying' Uber ride through Phoenix

The Brief A woman shared viral video of a terrifying Uber ride in Phoenix where she says the driver refused to let her out and nearly crashed several times. At least two passengers reported dangerous behavior by the same driver on the same night, raising questions about Uber's response time. Uber has since deactivated the driver, but the company has not yet explained why he was allowed to pick up more riders after the initial police report.



On a night when many rely on rideshares to get home safely, one Valley woman says her experience was anything but.

What we know:

She said she was left fearing for her life during a recent Uber trip, and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

The backstory:

The rider said she got in an Uber with her boyfriend in Phoenix, and within minutes they felt unsafe. That’s when they started yelling at the driver to let them out—about 40 miles from where they actually needed to be dropped off.

"Oh my god. Just stop the car! Stop the car! Hit the brakes!," passenger Yuki Momohara is heard saying during the nightmare ride on camera.

Momohara said she started recording when her Uber driver put her life in danger and wouldn’t stop.

"He almost hit the wall. He almost hit the guardrail," Momohara said. "He was going left, and we were deliberately asking him to stop, take this exit. We want to get let out."

In the video, the passengers can be heard shouting, "Take a right. Go right, right, right. We’re going right. Take a right."

What they're saying:

"At first I thought maybe something was wrong with him," Momohara said. "Maybe he was intoxicated, maybe there was something underlying medical issues. I really don't know. But the fact of him not letting us out was very scary and terrifying."

The recording continues with shouts of, "Stop the car! Hit the brakes! Hit the brakes right now! Hey, put your car in park. Or I’m gonna hit you. Put your car in park."

Momohara was with her boyfriend, who confronted the driver after eventually coming to a stop.

"He did talk to my boyfriend after I got out and called the police," Momohara said. "He told him that he's having a bad day. So everybody's going to have a bad day. He told my boyfriend that if he doesn’t get out of his vehicle that he will hurt him, so my boyfriend jumped out of the vehicle and he sped off."

What's next:

They filed a report with Uber.

"They said that they are going to be investigating this. Please send us the video," Momohara said. "But for now, he’s not suspended—he will just be not paired with you until we further review."

Big picture view:

The next day, Momohara posted the video. She said Uber contacted them again and said the driver was suspended until further notice. Uber commented on the post, saying he has been deactivated from the platform.

The other side:

But Momohara wasn’t the last passenger that night.

"If you actually look at our timestamps, her ride ends at 11:47 and our ride was accepted at 11:48," said Eva Carlson.

Carlson said that same night, she ended up with that same driver and had a similar experience.

"He was driving way too fast," Carlson said. "He almost blew through one stop sign. We had to jerk to a stop. Yeah, he blew through a yield sign and almost sideswiped a car. We probably told him to get off on the next exit five or six times until he finally veered over three lanes, got off."

Carlson connected with Momohara on Instagram after seeing her video.

"After finding out all this information, I was like, hey, why? After getting the police called on him, getting a report done, and being notified of a crash, is he able to come pick us up?"

What they're saying:

An Uber spokesperson confirmed the driver was deactivated from the Uber platform. FOX 10 asked about their protocols and why this driver was able to pick up Carlson after the initial report, but we didn’t haven't received a response.

In Uber’s statement to FOX 10, they pointed out several safety features the app does have, including an emergency button, "live help" from a safety agent, and GPS tracking.

Phoenix police advise riders to call 911 if in immediate danger and utilize these in-app safety features.