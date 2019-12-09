Storm brought hail, rain and funnel cloud to the Valley

article

Parts of the Valley are experiencing hail and rain as a result of a storm system that is moving into Arizona.

According to ADOT officials, drivers along Loop 101 in North Scottsdale are experiencing heavy rain. They are asking drivers to be careful on the road.

Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service Phoenix have issued a Significant Weather Advisory until 2:45 p.m.

Officials say pea-sized hail will be possible with the storm, which is moving southwest from an area west of Scottsdale. Video from ADOT cameras are showing hail accumulating on the road near the Loop 101/State Route 51 overpass.

NWS officials also said a funnel cloud was spotted three miles west of Paradise Valley at approximately 3:00 p.m.. FOX 10 viewers have also sent us video of the funnel cloud.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page.

You can also get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Advertisement

If you have any weather video or photos, you can submit them by posting them on the FOX 10 Phoenix Facebook page, or on Twitter, using the hashtag #fox10phoenix

When sending us photos or video, please do not endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or break any laws.