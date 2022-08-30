Street racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police

Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead.

Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.

Once at the crash scene, officers found the driver of the Camaro, 32-year-old Mahad Zara. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Zara and another driver were racing at speeds of 80-90 mph northbound on Gilbert Road when Zara lost control of his Camaro, rolled the vehicle, and crashed into the wall.

According to witnesses, the other vehicle was a gray or charcoal Dodge sports car that continued heading northbound after Zara crashed.

"Detectives located video surveillance showing both vehicles traveling at extreme speeds northbound on Gilbert just before the crash," police said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website.

