String of smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries reported in San Tan Valley, suspects wanted

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the suspects behind a string of smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries in the San Tan Valley area.

Surveillance video shows two men trying to use stolen debit cards at a store. Those two, along with a third person who didn't leave the car they were driving, are also suspected of breaking into cars in the area on Sunday, Aug. 27.

They were driving in a newer model silver or gray Dodge Durango with Arizona license plate number SNWWYTE.

However, that plate was stolen and may have been changed since the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO at 520-899-5111.