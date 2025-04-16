Student accused of bringing gun to Gilbert high school
GILBERT, Ariz. - A teenage student who allegedly brought a gun to a Gilbert high school on Tuesday was arrested.
The incident happened on April 15 at Highland High School.
What we know:
Gilbert Police say students reported seeing a 17-year-old with a gun on campus just after 11 a.m. on April 15. Officers responded to the school and after searching the area, the student was found off-campus and taken into custody.
Police say the gun was also found.
The incident prompted a brief lockdown at the school.
What we don't know:
The student was not identified.
What they're saying:
"Through the investigation, officers also obtained information that connected the 17-year-old to a residential burglary alleged to have occurred on April 12, 2025, in Gilbert," police said.
The teen was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. He's accused of multiple charges, including burglary, disorderly conduct and minor possession of a firearm.