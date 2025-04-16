Student accused of bringing gun to Gilbert high school

The Brief A 17-year-old student who allegedly brought a gun to Highland High School was arrested. The incident prompted a lockdown on April 15 at the school. Police say the teen is also tied to an alleged residential burglary.



A teenage student who allegedly brought a gun to a Gilbert high school on Tuesday was arrested.

The incident happened on April 15 at Highland High School.

What we know:

Gilbert Police say students reported seeing a 17-year-old with a gun on campus just after 11 a.m. on April 15. Officers responded to the school and after searching the area, the student was found off-campus and taken into custody.

Police say the gun was also found.

The incident prompted a brief lockdown at the school.

What we don't know:

The student was not identified.

What they're saying:

"Through the investigation, officers also obtained information that connected the 17-year-old to a residential burglary alleged to have occurred on April 12, 2025, in Gilbert," police said.

The teen was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. He's accused of multiple charges, including burglary, disorderly conduct and minor possession of a firearm.

