Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
6
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Student accused of bringing gun to Gilbert high school

By
Published  April 16, 2025 8:11am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old student who allegedly brought a gun to Highland High School was arrested.
    • The incident prompted a lockdown on April 15 at the school.
    • Police say the teen is also tied to an alleged residential burglary.

GILBERT, Ariz. - A teenage student who allegedly brought a gun to a Gilbert high school on Tuesday was arrested.

The incident happened on April 15 at Highland High School.

What we know:

Gilbert Police say students reported seeing a 17-year-old with a gun on campus just after 11 a.m. on April 15. Officers responded to the school and after searching the area, the student was found off-campus and taken into custody.

Police say the gun was also found.

The incident prompted a brief lockdown at the school.

What we don't know:

The student was not identified. 

What they're saying:

"Through the investigation, officers also obtained information that connected the 17-year-old to a residential burglary alleged to have occurred on April 12, 2025, in Gilbert," police said.

The teen was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. He's accused of multiple charges, including burglary, disorderly conduct and minor possession of a firearm.

Map of Highland High School

The Source

  • The Gilbert Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyGilbertNews