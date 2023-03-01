Expand / Collapse search
Student fatally stabbed during fight at Santa Rosa high school

By Henry Lee and Aja Seldon
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Student killed in stabbing at North Bay school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A student died after being stabbed during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday morning and another student, a 15-year-old boy, is in custody in connection with his death, authorities said. 

Family members identified the slain teen as Jayden Pienta, 16.

Police were notified at 11:11 a.m. of a fight at Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive. Officers responded to the scene within four minutes after the initial reports came in, said police Chief John Cregan at an afternoon news conference.

He said two 16-year-old students, both juniors, entered an art class and engaged in a fight with a freshman student.

A teacher and several teacher's aides were able to break up the fight. However, moments later the fight continued and the freshman student, a 15-year-old boy, pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the two 16-year-old boys, including Jayden, according to police.

Santa Rosa student fatally stabbed

A student was fatally stabbed during a fight at a high school in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

"One of those students received three stab wounds to his upper body. One student received a stab wound to his left hand," said the chief.

The16-year-olds left the classroom and were met by a campus nurse.

Cregan said the students were alert and conscious by the time officers arrived to campus and were able to provide initial statements to police. 

The two wounded students were taken to a local hospital, where Jayden died.

The 15-year-old fled the campus, but was found in a creek bed behind Saint Eugene Cathedral where he was taken into custody.

Cregan said the 16-year-old students weren't assigned to that particular art class where the fight broke out, but the freshman student was. 

He said the three students had been involved in previous altercations and that might have been what led up to the deadly incident.

The 15-year-old boy was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault and bringing a weapon to campus. His name was not released because of his age.