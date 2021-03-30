Students and parents are upset over Gilbert Public Schools layoffs

Dozens of upset parents and students are set to speak during a Gilbert Public Schools board meeting on March 30, following the East Valley school district's decision to lay off some of their teachers and staff members.

Related: Gilbert Public Schools laying off workers; over 100 reportedly affected

FOX 10 first reported on the layoff on March 26. According to a statement, school district officials say the layoff was done due to loss of student enrollment.

"Gilbert Public Schools, along with many other school districts, faces a reduced number of students going into the next school year following the global pandemic," read a portion of the statement. "Decisions like this are not easily made, and as a school district, we greatly value all of our employees and their contributions."

152 certified employees were affected by the layoff, and the cuts sent shockwaves through the school community.

"I was really surprised. I didn’t think they were going to layoff teachers," said student Asher Vanderpool. "I knew a few students that stopped going to school because of COVID. They wanted to be safe and all that."

Advertisement

Vanderpool’s swim coach, who has nearly two decades of teaching experience, is among the teachers and staff members affected by the layoff.

"I just want to know what’s really driving this decision, and how they decided what teachers," said parent Lisa Del Rio. "The teachers they’re letting go are high caliber teachers that have been in the district. This is the hardest years they’ve ever had to teach, and this is how they’re getting paid? I just would like to know more."

Officials with Gilbert Public Schools released a statement, which reads, in part:

The reason for a reduction in force is directly tied to a loss of enrollment, year over year, of 1,600 students.

We continue to make every effort to increase enrollment for next school year and it is our hope that many students lost during this pandemic will return to our schools over the next year.

Parents say they’re skeptical of the district’s decision.

"Why is it that every single district around us is increasing in enrollment? Why would Gilbert be decreasing? That does not make any sense whatsoever," said Kari Vanderpool.

"I don’t understand why we have to, at least to that degree and such fine caliber teachers," said Del Rio.