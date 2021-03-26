Gilbert Public Schools laying off workers; over 100 reportedly affected

article

Officials with Gilbert Public Schools announced on March 26 that the district has laid off some of its employees.

According to a statement, school district officials say the layoff was done due to loss of student enrollment, and that certified employees who are impacted by the decision have been notified.

"Gilbert Public Schools, along with many other school districts, faces a reduced number of students going into the next school year following the global pandemic," read a portion of the statement. "Decisions like this are not easily made, and as a school district, we greatly value all of our employees and their contributions."

FOX 10 has learned that 152 certified employees were affected by the layoff.

"We continue to make every effort to increase enrollment for next year and it is our hope that many students lost during this pandemic will return to our schools over the next year," read a portion of the statement.

