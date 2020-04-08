Study on COVID-19’s evolution underway at TGen

It can be seen as the introduction of 21st century public health. The "Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union" is a group of biomedical experts from TGen Laboratories, Northern Arizona University (NAU) and University of Arizona (UArizona).

TGen has hundreds of positive COVID-19 samples, and researchers plan to create each sample's genome, dissect its genetic sequence, and input the data into supercomputers for analysis.

"Genomics allows us to go back in time and look at what was happening when things started really cooking and transmitting," said Dr. Michael Worobey with UArizona.

TGen's lab in Flagstaff has been helping state health officials conduct testing. Now, it’s taking apart the virus and studying its RNA, which is the DNA of a virus.

So far, scientists have identified a strain of COVID-19 that has caused a good chunk of infections in Arizona.

"It looks like it has its roots in the European outbreak, but there are also variants we can see in Utah and other states," said Dr. Worobey.

"What we're learning right now, models are telling somewhere 80-90% of the population are going to be infected or need to get vaccinated. There still is going to be a fair amount of disease," said Dr. David Engelthaler with TGen.

Advertisement

The goal is to share the research with Arizona officials and create specific polices to limit the spread, as well as creating anti-virals and vaccines for COVID-19.

Officials say according to the data, COVID-9 will level of and plateau in the summer, but will come back in a second wave during the fall. If a vaccine was developed quickly, within the year, there's a chance to drive coronavirus into extinction, but as time goes by, it's more likely COVID-19 will become a pathogen that shows up yearly, like the flu.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related stories

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine