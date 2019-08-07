Subway partners with Beyond Meat to roll out meatless meatball subs

The plant-based meat trend continues to grow in popularity, and Subway has announced that it will be the latest national chain to offer meatless protein options on its menu with a brand new meatless meatball sub.

On Wednesday, Subway announced that it has partnered with Beyond Meat to test plant-based protein options. Starting in September for a limited time, Subway will test the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in 685 participating restaurants.

The collaboration is the latest in Subway’s “culinary innovation journey” to offer guests more options and food experiences. In July, the company announced its exclusive partnership with low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top to create the first-ever Halo Top milkshakes.

“Subway appeals to so many fans because we truly offer something for everyone,” said Len Van Popering, Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer, in a press release. “With our new plant-based Beyond Meatball Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds.”

He added that the company is especially excited about debuting a co-developed product that can’t be found elsewhere: the Beyond Meatball.

According to researchers at the NDP Group, 70 percent of meat-eaters substitute a non-meat protein in a meal at least once a week. With the addition of the Beyond Meatball, Subway guests will have more options to match their lifestyle and dietary preferences.

“We’re excited to partner with Subway and are grateful that the menu team through to senior management has entrusted us as their innovation partner to deliver delicious plant-based proteins to their guests,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “We look forward to a long-term partnership with Subway as we together serve and delight existing and new fans of this iconic chain.”

Plant-based meat options have taken over national franchises, with Burger King rolling out its Impossible Whopper in April and Dunkin’ releasing its first meatless sausage breakfast sandwich earlier this month.