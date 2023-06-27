Summerfest: Jimmy Buffett concert canceled; AJR to take stage on July 6

Expand / Collapse search
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announced on Tuesday, June 27 that Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, a show scheduled for Thursday, July 6, has been canceled. Officials say the show was canceled "due to circumstances out of our control." Instead, AJR will take the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6.

Tickets for AJR go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show. Tickets start at only $26, which is the same price as a Summerfest general admission ticket, (prices subject to applicable fees).

Note: AJR will also be opening for Imagine Dragons on Saturday, July 8 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.