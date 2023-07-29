Sun City man driving golf cart killed in head-on crash with SUV, MCSO says

An 82-year-old man driving a golf cart in Sun City on Saturday morning was killed in a head-on crash, the sheriff's office says on July 29.

At around 10:30 a.m., Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says 82-year-old Chester Sharpe was driving the golf cart south on 103rd Avenue near Cherry Hills Drive in Sun City when he "made an abrupt left turn, crossing left of center and colliding head-on with an SUV."

"The preliminary investigation suggests that Sharpe had a medical event, which was contributory to the collision," Sgt. Enriquez says.

Sharpe died shortly after the crash.

The SUV driver wasn't impaired, authorities say.

Map of where the crash happened: