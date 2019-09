article

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton says he will donate $100,000 towards hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Ayton, who was born in Nassau, Bahamas, posted a message to Twitter Friday saying he and his family will pledge $100,000 towards relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Ayton is also asking for Suns fans to donate supplies on September 10 at a soon-to-be-announced location.