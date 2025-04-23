Sunset Crater National Monument stabbing: Suspect arrested

The Brief Brandon Begay, 31, is accused of stabbing another man at Sunset Crater National Monument in Flagstaff. The victim in the stabbing is expected to survive. Begay is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A suspect accused of stabbing another man at Sunset Crater National Monument in northern Arizona has been arrested.

What we know:

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies on April 21 responded to reports of a man getting out of a car and obstructing traffic near Highway 89 and Silver Saddle Road. Deputies say the man was nearly hit by passing vehicles.

"While in route, deputies were informed the individual had re-entered a white Ford Fusion with another male and was traveling north on Highway 89," the sheriff's office said.

Shortly after, deputies learned the two men were seen at the Sunset Crater National Monument Visitor Center.

"Deputies responding to that location were advised that the suspect vehicle had left, now with only one occupant, while the second male had left the area on foot," CCSO said.

Authorities spotted the vehicle along Highway 89 and stopped it, where they found that the driver had been stabbed.

"He informed officers that the individual who had left on foot from the visitor center was the suspect," CCSO said.

The victim is expected to survive.

Deputies learned the suspect was last seen walking toward Bonito Campground.

"During a search of the campground and surrounding area, a male matching the description was spotted on Forest Road 776," CCSO said. "When a deputy attempted to make contact, the suspect fled on foot. He was eventually detained but was determined not to be the stabbing suspect."

CCSO says the man was found to have outstanding warrants out of Coconino County. He was arrested and booked into jail.

The stabbing suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Begay, was arrested after deputies resumed their search near the visitor's center.

Brandon Begay (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

"While searching for foot tracks in the area, officers located shoeprints leading from the campground into the nearby lava flow," CCSO said. "The shoeprints were followed, and the suspect was successfully located and taken into custody without further incident."

Begay was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

CCSO did not say what events led up to the stabbing. The stabbing victim was not identified.

Map of Sunset Crater National Monument