Surprise man arrested, accused of peeping into other people's homes

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
23
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:03 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:10 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:59 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:21 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County, Yavapai County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:44 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:32 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:09 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 4:04 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Tonopah Desert
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Special Weather Statement
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Surprise man arrested, accused of peeping into other people's homes

By and Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Officials with the Surprise Police Department say they have arrested a man for allegedly committing acts of voyeurism.

According to court documents we obtained, police arrested 28-year-old Evan Matthew Hanhardt, following an incident that happened on Aug. 15.

The incident, according to investigators, happened in a residential neighborhood near Parkview Lane and Mountain View Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene after a report of a prowler. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Hanhardt, who was being detained by an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer.

The MCSO detention officer, according to officials, told officers on scene that the man he detained was the person who was looking into his girlfriend's window.

"The defendant can be seen on Ring doorbell cameras throughout the community, peeking into various windows on August 7, 8, 12, and 15th," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators said after Hanhardt was read his Miranda rights, he admitted to looking into different windows within the community, as it was a ‘rush.’

"He stated that he feels as though he is addicted to pornography and that the 'rush' excites him," read a portion of the court documents.

Hanhardt, according to court documents, told investigators he typically goes out for a walk at night, and he walks up to a window to look in when he sees a light on or blinds open.

"It should also be noted that there are likely to be more victims, as multiple residents have reported an unknown male matching the defendant's description
Peeking into various windows," read a portion of the statement.

Hanhardt is accused of eight counts of felony voyeurism. A judge has set a $25,000 cash-only bond for Hanhardt, and if he makes bond, he is banned from leaving his home, except during the hours set by his pretrial officer.

Kevin Matthew Hanhardt

Kevin Matthew Hanhardt

(Click here for interactive map)