Surprise Police investigating cause of 'suspicious' playground fire

A shocking video taken in the West Valley shows a playground going up in flames, and while the cause is still undetermined, Surprise Police are calling the fire suspicious.

What we know:

The fire happened at the Kingswood Parke community in Surprise on July 5. In the video, flames and smoke can be seen billowing off the playground.

"I've never seen anything happen like this in this area before," said Surprise Vice Mayor Jack Hastings.

Local perspective:

Tom Arnold has lived near this playground for 20 years. Generations of his family have played there.

"My granddaughter, since she could walk," Arnold said. "I am here almost every day because it's a great walking path."

When he heard what had happened at the park, Arnold drove right over to see it for himself.

"When something like this happens, it affects everybody," Arnold said. "You know, I drive by or walk right by on my bike, and you see the little kids, and it’s sad."

What Officials Say:

Surprise Police say they are still investigating the cause. Vice Mayor Hastings says they are reviewing security footage from the park’s cameras.

"They've received a lot of footage from the area and they're still working on getting, you know, some more," Hastings said.

Hastings also has memories at the park.

"It really stinks. I mean, I grew up here, and I was telling you earlier, I got my senior prom photos taken a little less than 15 years ago over there," said Hastings.

What you can do:

Surprise Police are urging anyone with information on this fire to contact them.