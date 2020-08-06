Surprise Police searching for murder suspect

article

Surprise Police are looking for a man who shot three people near 164th Avenue and Jomax Road on Aug. 2.

One person was found dead while the other two taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the suspect is 44-year-old Felix Omar Zapata, a 5'8", 220-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 623-222-4000, 623-222-TIPS, or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.