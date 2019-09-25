Surprise Police searching for suspects involved in armed robbery at Bank of America branch

article

Surprise Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the robbery happened at a Bank of America near the intersection of Litchfield and Waddell Roads at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses say two unidentified male suspects entered the bank, jumped over the teller counter and removed an unknown amount of money from the teller drawers.

Police say the suspects robbed the bank at gunpoint.

No one was injured, according to police. Police also did not release any descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information should call Surprise Police at (623) 222-4000.

