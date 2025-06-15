Surprise QuikTrip hit by more than 50 looters, the police department says

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Surprise QuikTrip hit by more than 50 looters, the police department says

By
Published  June 15, 2025 4:14pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Looters take aim at Surprise QuikTrip, PD says

Looters take aim at Surprise QuikTrip, PD says

The Brief

    • More than 50 people allegedly looted a Surprise QuikTrip gas station near Loop 303 and Bell Road on the night of June 14.
    • Police aren't sure if the same people were involved in a demonstration earlier in the day, but said they did shout "politically motivated comments" as they were leaving.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - The Surprise Police Department says more than 50 people "engaged in disorderly conduct and looting of a convenience store" on Saturday night.

What we know:

It happened at a QuikTrip gas station near Bell Road and Loop 303 on the night of June 14.

"This reckless criminal behavior directly interfered with access to a nearby hospital, affecting patients needing emergency medical care. Let us be absolutely clear — The Surprise Police Department has zero tolerance for criminal activity," the department said in a news release on June 15.

Investigators say the people involved shouted "politically motivated comments," but didn't specify exactly what was said.

"It is unknown if this incident is related to the demonstrations that occurred earlier in the day," police said.

FOX 10 went to the store on Sunday morning, and it appeared business went on as usual.

What they're saying:

"Our investigators and crime analysts are actively investigating this incident. We will use every available resource, including surveillance footage, witness statements, and digital evidence, to identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals involved to the fullest extent of the law. The safety of our community is our top priority. We stand with our local businesses, our healthcare providers, and every resident of Surprise who deserves to live in a safe, peaceful city," Surprise Police said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what the people took from the store.

What you can do:

The department is asking anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident to contact them at 623-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through crimetips@surpriseaz.gov, reference incident 250603149.

The Source

  • The Surprise Police Department

Crime and Public SafetySurpriseNews