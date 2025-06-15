Surprise QuikTrip hit by more than 50 looters, the police department says

The Brief More than 50 people allegedly looted a Surprise QuikTrip gas station near Loop 303 and Bell Road on the night of June 14. Police aren't sure if the same people were involved in a demonstration earlier in the day, but said they did shout "politically motivated comments" as they were leaving.



The Surprise Police Department says more than 50 people "engaged in disorderly conduct and looting of a convenience store" on Saturday night.

What we know:

It happened at a QuikTrip gas station near Bell Road and Loop 303 on the night of June 14.

"This reckless criminal behavior directly interfered with access to a nearby hospital, affecting patients needing emergency medical care. Let us be absolutely clear — The Surprise Police Department has zero tolerance for criminal activity," the department said in a news release on June 15.

Investigators say the people involved shouted "politically motivated comments," but didn't specify exactly what was said.

"It is unknown if this incident is related to the demonstrations that occurred earlier in the day," police said.

FOX 10 went to the store on Sunday morning, and it appeared business went on as usual.

What they're saying:

"Our investigators and crime analysts are actively investigating this incident. We will use every available resource, including surveillance footage, witness statements, and digital evidence, to identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals involved to the fullest extent of the law. The safety of our community is our top priority. We stand with our local businesses, our healthcare providers, and every resident of Surprise who deserves to live in a safe, peaceful city," Surprise Police said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what the people took from the store.

What you can do:

The department is asking anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident to contact them at 623-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through crimetips@surpriseaz.gov, reference incident 250603149.