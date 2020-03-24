Survey: AZ nonprofits lost nearly $30m in revenue as a result of coronavirus pandemic

A new survey released by an organization representing non-profits in Arizona show the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on non-profit organizations across the state.

According to a survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, 90% of the 364 respondents say they have been or they expect to be significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

Overall, the survey shows there is a loss of reported revenue at $29,946,350, as of March 20, and nearly 60% of whose who responded say they are concerned over budgetary limitations related to strains on the national economy.

The survey also shows 54% of those who responded are reporting a a disruption of service to their clients and communities.

“It’s clear that Arizona nonprofits are facing a triple threat from the COVID-19 outbreak: staggering revenue losses from canceled events, workforce shortages as volunteers and paid staff stay home, and dramatically increased demand for their services,” said Arizona Grantmakers Forum President and CEO Laurie Liles, in the statement.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

Advertisement

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms