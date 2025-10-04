Suspect accused of posing as elderly victim's bank, stealing credit card

The Brief Police are searching for a man who stole several thousand dollars from an elderly victim after posing as a bank representative. The suspect convinced the victim to hand over his credit card and PIN. The unidentified man was caught on video using the card at a Phoenix Walmart and is still at large.



A man accused of stealing a credit card after posing as the victim's bank and stealing several thousand dollars is being sought by police.

What we know:

The man was caught on surveillance camera using the stolen credit card at a Walmart on 37th Street and Thomas Road on Aug. 24.

According Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower, the elderly victim was contacted by people whom he thought was from his bank, saying there was an issue with his credit card and that they needed his pin.

"Oblivious to what was going on, the victim voluntarily gave his card to these individuals who claimed to be from the bank with the pin number."

Dig deeper:

The suspect, who remains unidentified, was seen inside a Walmart using the victim's card, purchasing a Gatorade and small items, before getting cash back at a self-checkout.

The transaction was made several times, collecting a total of several thousand dollars.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man with a goatee, driving a silver sedan.

What you can do:

Sergeant Bower says if anyone gets a call from someone at a bank and something feels off, to call the bank directly to verify and call the police department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 with their tip. There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

