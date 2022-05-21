Suspect arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting

article

A suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 91st and Campbell Avenues just before 4 p.m. on May 20 and found 41-year-old Hector Antillon Acosta who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"As the investigation continued, Detectives developed probable cause to arrest a man, later identified as Robert Segobia," Sgt. Vincent Cole said. "Mr. Segobia was contacted and taken into custody."

Segobia was booked into jail.