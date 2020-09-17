Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in South Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have arrested an 18-year-old boy on a murder charge after finding a man dead in south Phoenix.
According to a statement, the shooting happened near the area of Southern Avenue and 16th Street. Phoenix Police officers responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Michael Hatcher.
Hatcher was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
Investigatiors arrested Deavione Jones, 18, for the shooting. He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Deavione Jones (MSCO)
"Preliminary information is the male was involved in an altercation with subjects who were known to him immediately prior to the shooting," read a portion of the statement.
An investigation is ongoing, according to police.