Suspect arrested in Tucson double homicide case: police

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide case in Tucson, according to authorities.

Tucson police said 24-year-old Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh was being held in the Pima County Jail on suspicion of two counts each of first-degree murder and being a prohibited possessor of a firearm.

They said officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3 a.m. on March 23 on Tucson’s south side and found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified the victims as 39-year-old Celina Garcia and 44-year-old Rashad Laron Smith.

Police said they got a description of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area after the shooting and that led to Naifeh’s arrest.

Detectives said Naifeh and the victims knew each other, but details weren’t immediately released.

It was unclear Sunday if Naifeh has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

